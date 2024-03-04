United States:
Diversity In The Boardroom: Full Fifth Circuit Plans To Rehear Challenge To The SEC Approval Of Nasdaq Board Diversity Rules
04 March 2024
Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
The Fifth Circuit has vacated the opinion we discussed in our
Oct. 30, 2023, client alert Diversity in the Boardroom: Fifth Circuit Rejects
Challenge to the SEC Nasdaq Board Diversity Rules; En Banc Petition
Quickly Filed and has agreed to rehear the case before the full
court.
The lawsuit, brought by petitioner groups Alliance for Fair
Board Recruitment and National Center for Public Policy Research,
challenges the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC)
approval of board diversity disclosure rules issued by Nasdaq. The
rules require a company listed on the Nasdaq to have, or to explain
why it does not have, two members of its board of directors from
female, LGBTQ+ or nonwhite groups. Petitioners argue that these
disclosure rules are unconstitutional violations of equal
protection and free speech, and that the SEC's approval of the
rules violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the
Administrative Procedure Act.
As set forth in our prior alert, on Oct. 18, 2023, the appellate
panel rejected petitioners' arguments and found the SEC had
acted within its authority to approve Nasdaq's framework.
Petitioners quickly filed for a rehearing en banc, which the Fifth
Circuit granted on Feb. 19. Oral argument before all active judges
of the court is tentatively scheduled for May 13.
