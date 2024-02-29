United States:
Dimensions Of Diversity: A Foundation For Philadelphia's Future With Leigh Whitaker (Podcast)
29 February 2024
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman
is joined by his colleague Leigh Whitaker, Principal, Government
Relations, at Buchanan, to discuss the historic election of
Philadelphia's 100th Mayor and the city's very first woman
to hold the office, Cherelle Parker.
Whitaker talks about what Parker's appointment as Mayor
means to her, discusses her role as a member of the Education
Subcommittee on Mayor Parker's Transition Team, and sheds light
on what Philadelphia's newest Mayor is prioritizing during her
first 100 days in office. The duo round out their conversation by
discussing the challenging road ahead for Mayor Parker and how
working to actively try to be a part of solutions will go a long
way towards building a future that the city of Philadelphia
needs.
Listen to the Podcast
