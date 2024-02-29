On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman is joined by his colleague Leigh Whitaker, Principal, Government Relations, at Buchanan, to discuss the historic election of Philadelphia's 100th Mayor and the city's very first woman to hold the office, Cherelle Parker.

Whitaker talks about what Parker's appointment as Mayor means to her, discusses her role as a member of the Education Subcommittee on Mayor Parker's Transition Team, and sheds light on what Philadelphia's newest Mayor is prioritizing during her first 100 days in office. The duo round out their conversation by discussing the challenging road ahead for Mayor Parker and how working to actively try to be a part of solutions will go a long way towards building a future that the city of Philadelphia needs.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

