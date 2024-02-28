Foley is proud to be a longstanding member of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD). Our partnership with LCLD highlights our core values and is a key aspect of our efforts to make strides on our own diversity, equity, and inclusion journey.

Each year, as an LCLD member, we select rising stars from the senior counsel and associate ranks to participate in LCLD's Fellows and Pathfinder Programs. These programs are aimed at developing the next generation of diverse leaders in the legal profession.

We recently asked our 2024 participants what they hope to get from this experience.

Partner Sara Madavo, selected as our 2024 Fellow, says "I look forward to expanding my professional network and taking advantage of the professional development programs and opportunities." The Fellows Program is an intensive, year-long professional development program that connects high-potential attorneys with leading general counsel and managing partners.

Associates Rossetti Farrell and Tiffany Sung were selected for the 2024 Pathfinder Program, which provides practical tools for developing and leveraging professional networks, leadership skills, and career development strategies.

Farrell is "grateful for the opportunity," and says she "looks forward to learning from industry leaders and building meaningful connections through the Pathfinder Program."

Sung says she is "thankful for the chance to build relationships with other diverse attorneys" and is "excited to learn new leadership and relationship-building skills that I can implement in my practice."

We also heard from those Foley attorneys who participated in last year's Fellows and Pathfinder Programs.

Partner Kinal Patel, our 2023 Fellow, shared that the program was "an enriching experience" and "a community committed to relationship building, peer support, and professional development."

Associate Jennifer Haro, one of our 2023 Pathfinders, expressed that "it was inspiring to be part of a group of diverse leaders that celebrated each other's successes while cultivating an environment to learn and grow together," and says that "the skills that I learned and connections that I made will help me become a better lawyer, leader, and mentor."

Associate Alexis Juergens, also a 2023 Pathfinder, shared that the program "offered me a new perspective when it came to working with people from different backgrounds," and "provided invaluable information regarding the best ways to navigate diverse relationships and also revealed some blind spots in my practice that I was unaware of."

Read the 2024 LCLD announcement and learn more about Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Foley.

