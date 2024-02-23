United States:
GTDRIVES: 5 Trends To Watch: 2024 Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (Podcast)
23 February 2024
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
From its inception, Greenberg Traurig has been committed to
diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Now, in 2024, GT
continues to have its finger on the pulse of trends to watch in the
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion space. Take a listen now to gain
valuable insights on what to expect this year in the field of
DEI.
