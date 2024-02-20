Davis+Gilbert's 11th annual confidential survey of public relations industry firms had the highest level of participation in the history of this report. The results demonstrate the significant trends and challenges in the sector. Fewer firms than last year experienced increases in either revenue or profits, as firms navigate client budget constraints and macroeconomic headwinds. New to the survey this year were questions regarding firms' use of artificial intelligence (AI), which is already proving to be a game changer in the industry. This report reveals how firms of all sizes and specialties feel about the outlook for their businesses now and in the future.

Download a copy of Davis+Gilbert's 2023 PR Industry Trends Report

Originally published November 6, 2023