On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman is joined by Kori Reed, author of Men-In-The-Middle: Conversations to Gain Momentum with Gender Equity's Silent Majority. Through a series of one-on-one interviews with men across corporate America, Kori encourages male allies to speak up and become advocates for this important movement.

During their conversation, Reed and Freeman discuss how much influence men, who hold nearly 80 percent of all C-suite positions, can have in moving gender equity forward. Reed discusses her findings that point towards a "silent majority" of men-in-the-middle on an imaginary bell curve who are aware of gender equity issues and their impacts but unsure of what to do or how to talk about them. The duo concludes their chat by talking about how important it is to cultivate and normalize inclusive conversations that bring all perspectives to the gender equity table.

To listen to the podcast, click here.

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, the podcast features meaningful conversations with industry and community leaders working to advance D&I.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.