On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman is joined by Sasha Buchert, Senior Attorney and Director of the Non-Binary and Transgender Rights Project at Lambda Legal. Lambda Legal is the oldest and largest organization dedicated to advancing the civil rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

During their conversation, Lloyd and Sasha discuss the constant challenges that non-binary and transgender people face every day. Sasha shares her own experience with discrimination and how she is fighting to expand and solidify federal civil rights protections for individuals who identify as LGBTQ+. The duo round out their conversation by talking about the immense work still needed to bring equality to the workplace and what allies and advocates can do to make an impact within their organizations and communities.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.