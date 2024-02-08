On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman is joined by Molly Huie, Team Lead – Data, Legal Analytics & Business at Bloomberg Law. Huie has been instrumental in establishing the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Framework at Bloomberg Law, a listing of law firms that meet or exceed a rising standard for diversity, equity, and inclusion in their firms.

During their conversation, Huie and Freeman discuss both the progress that firms have made thus far in their commitment to DEI as well as the work still to be done. Huie shares the established criteria Bloomberg uses to benchmark industry diversity-related data, what a commitment to DEI means for a firm's recruiting and retention efforts, and offers insights into the evolving legal workspace in a post-pandemic world.

