On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, Lloyd Freeman is joined by Dave Poston, Chief Executive Officer and General Counsel of Poston Communications. Poston is a recognized leader in public relations and specifically, crisis communications.

During their conversation, Poston and Freeman discuss the challenges with modern crisis communications and the new pressures businesses are under to say the right thing both when something goes wrong and proactively from a social justice and/or civil rights perspective. Poston shares his perspective on how to form an effective crisis response, how the strategy has changed over the years, and why corporations should (and can) have a crisis plan in place for any issue that may arise.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, the podcast features meaningful conversations with industry and community leaders working to advance D&I.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.