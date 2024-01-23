On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman is joined by Takema Robinson, CEO and Co-founder of Converge, a national social justice consulting firm, whose purpose is to accelerate the creation of a radically just new world where communities of color thrive. Through her work, Robinson helps shape strategic philanthropy and policy advocacy for a true global impact.

During the discussion, Robinson and Freeman discuss how Converge helps create change within communities, the role younger generations have in effecting that change, the importance of social and political education in enacting social justice reform and more. The duo also discuss the value of finding success amid adversity in this arena as well as what it means to be a community organizer in today's current social environment.

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

