On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman welcomes Terry Roberts, Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer at American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), for a live, in-person discussion on how to run a D&I program at a large, international retailer. Prior to his seven years at AEO, Terry spent time with FedEx in the company's employment law group and also as a senior associate at Buchanan.

During the episode, the two talk about the challenges of bringing about change in a large company and what the roadmap looks like for operationalizing a D&I program. Lloyd and Terry also discuss the importance of finding advocates, creating trust, and how to overcome roadblocks.

