On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman welcomes Terry Roberts, Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer at American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), for a live, in-person discussion on how to run a D&I program at a large, international retailer. Prior to his seven years at AEO, Terry spent time with FedEx in the company's employment law group and also as a senior associate at Buchanan.
During the episode, the two talk about the challenges of bringing about change in a large company and what the roadmap looks like for operationalizing a D&I program. Lloyd and Terry also discuss the importance of finding advocates, creating trust, and how to overcome roadblocks.
You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.
Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, the podcast features meaningful conversations with industry and community leaders working to advance D&I.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.