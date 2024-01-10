On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman welcomes Daniel Mateo, President of the Hispanic National Bar Association (HNBA), to discuss the origins and aims of the HNBA and his vision for the organization during his tenure.

During their conversation, Lloyd and Dan also discuss the HNBA's initiatives and the lack of Hispanic representation across U.S. board rooms and what needs to be done to improve those figures to ensure a more accurate representation of the workforce. The episode closes with a conversation on the importance of mentorship and sponsorship of diverse individuals.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

