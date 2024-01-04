On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman is joined by Dr. Oscar Holmes, IV, Associate Dean of Undergraduate Programs, Associate Professor, and Director, Rutgers University Student Executive (RUSE) Program. Dr. Holmes specializes in human resources/organizational behavior with a focus on how leaders can maximize productivity and well-being by fostering more inclusive environments that mitigate interpersonal and organizational threats.

Throughout their discussion, Lloyd and Dr. Holmes get into the psychology of business as it relates to diversity and inclusion programs, the theories behind organizational shifts, "diversity variety," psychological safety and much more.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, the podcast features meaningful conversations with industry and community leaders working to advance D&I.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.