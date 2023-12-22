self

Our Client Corner: Perspectives from Founders, Financiers, and Friends podcast series hosted by Mintz Member Joshua Fox explores the challenges and rewards associated with starting and running a business and investing in a business, through conversations with experienced entrepreneurs and investors working in the start-up community.

In this week's episode of Client Corner, Josh speaks to Carlos Araque, Co-founder and CEO of Quaise Energy. Carlos discusses his motivation in co-founding Quaise Energy and his guiding philosophy of impact over probability of success. He provides advice to other first-time CEOs and offers insights on the state of diversity in the energy sector.

