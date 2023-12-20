On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman welcomes esteemed clinical psychologist, speaker, author, Harvard University lecturer and advisor Dr. Bobbi Wegner. She is also the founder and CEO of Groops, a group connection platform that brings people together to explore areas of shared growth through psychology-based workshops facilitated by experts in group dynamics and facilitation.

On this episode, Lloyd and Dr. Wegner explore the field of organizational psychology and how it can be implemented to develop high-performing teams, enhance employee well-being and create psychologically safe environments at work.

Beyond being an expert on cultivating individual and organizational wellness through the power of human connection, Dr. Wegner also wrote the book – literally – on how to talk to your children about gender bias, consent and empathy. The two round out their conversation by discussing how raising conscious children can impact our workplaces and society at large.

