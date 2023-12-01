On the second half of this two-part episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman is once again joined by Sonya Olds Som, global managing partner at Diversified Search Group, a top-10 executive search firm. In her role, Sonya leads the legal risk compliance and government affairs practice group for Diversified Search Group.

Continuing their conversation, Sonya and Lloyd talk about the role of allies and advocates – specifically white men – in supporting their underrepresented colleagues' growth and share of voice in the workplace. They also get into who the "lean in" movement was really for and share some actionable advice for women of color looking to progress in their careers and how to do it in the post-COVID era.

If you haven't yet listened, be sure to check out part one of their conversation, where Sonya and Lloyd talk about the specific challenges that women of color face in their ability to advance in the corporate world.

