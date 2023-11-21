On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman is joined by Sonya Olds Som, global managing partner at Diversified Search Group, a top-10 executive search firm, for a two-part discussion on the current workplace landscape for people of color. In her role, Sonya leads the legal risk compliance and government affairs practice group for Diversified Search Group.

In part one of their conversation, Sonya and Lloyd talk about the specific challenges that women of color face in their ability to advance in the corporate world. For many women of color, Sonya says, the ceiling isn't glass; it's concrete and seemingly impenetrable. The two also discuss the limited scope of some diversity and inclusion programs and how the "check-the-box" nature of many actually can do more harm than good, despite positive intentions.

During the second half of their conversation, Lloyd and Sonya will dive into the role of allies and advocates – specifically white men – in supporting their underrepresented colleagues' growth and share of voice in the workplace.

