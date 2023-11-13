The Buchanan Bond Alumni Network and D&I Council were pleased to welcome Buchanan alumnus Terry Roberts, Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer, AEO, Inc., for an enlightening and practical exploration of the journey towards operationalizing Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) within organizations. In today's dynamic business landscape, embracing diversity isn't just a moral imperative; it's a strategic advantage. During this session, Buchanan's CDIO, Lloyd Freeman, joined Terry onstage to discuss the intricacies of crafting and implementing a D&I strategy that drives corporate excellence.

View the recording here or below.

