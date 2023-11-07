Since the United States Supreme Court issued its ruling in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard University and the University of North Carolina on June 29, 2023, striking down race-conscious admission processes in higher education, it has sent shock waves throughout the corporate community as business leaders consider the decision's potential impact on their own diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) initiatives.
Littler Principal Cindy-Ann Thomas and her guest, Littler Shareholder Kim Carter, explore:
- The real significance of SCOTUS' decision on the corporate sector
- The challenges associated with language and terms associated with DEI initiatives
- Strategies for reshaping and broadening the concept of "diversity" in screening and evaluating talent going forward
- Business considerations for reinforcing commitments in this evolving space
