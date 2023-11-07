Since the United States Supreme Court issued its ruling in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard University and the University of North Carolina on June 29, 2023, striking down race-conscious admission processes in higher education, it has sent shock waves throughout the corporate community as business leaders consider the decision's potential impact on their own diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

Littler Principal Cindy-Ann Thomas and her guest, Littler Shareholder Kim Carter, explore:

The real significance of SCOTUS' decision on the corporate sector

The challenges associated with language and terms associated with DEI initiatives

Strategies for reshaping and broadening the concept of "diversity" in screening and evaluating talent going forward

Business considerations for reinforcing commitments in this evolving space

