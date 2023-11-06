On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman is joined by Buchanan colleague Dani Rosetti. As the firm's Chief Talent Officer, Dani oversees all aspects of attorney and law student recruiting across Buchanan's 15 offices and is in charge of the growth and training of the firm's lawyers.

During their conversation, Lloyd and Dani discuss the evolution of parental leave for attorneys and across the working world at large. They talk about the history of parental leave, the changing stigma surrounding taking parental leave in the legal field, how policies have evolved, and why there's still change needed.

Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, the podcast features meaningful conversations with industry and community leaders working to advance D&I.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

