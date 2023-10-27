On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman welcomes Brentin Mock, writer and editor for Bloomberg CityLab, and Sabrina Saunders Mosby, President & CEO of Vibrant Pittsburgh, to discuss the disparities and living standards of minorities, specifically Black women in the city of Pittsburgh.
The conversation stems from Brentin's 2019 Bloomberg article, which details data from a study that shows that despite its reputation as a fairly livable city, Pittsburgh does not deliver the same life outcomes for its White residents as it does for its Black residents, specifically Black women. These disparities range from healthcare outcomes to education to poverty rates and more. The group explores the history of racial disparities in the city, and how outcomes have evolved since the study was published.
Saunders Mosby sheds light on how Vibrant Pittsburgh is working to enact change in this arena and beyond. The organization provides resources and information for over 150 companies on workplace inclusion, and the team is focused on partnering with businesses to develop practices and policies that build more inclusive and diverse workplaces.
To round out the episode, Freeman is joined by colleague Shawnna Williams for a special segment of DEI Today to discuss a recent op-ed that explores the idea of whether or not doctors should wear body cameras to combat racism within the healthcare system.
