Katten ESG Guidepost is a monthly publication highlighting the latest news, legal and regulatory developments involving environmental, social and governance matters.
To read more issues of Katten ESG Guidepost, please click here.
The Carbon Claims Pincer Movement
By Chris Cole
In response to litigation about carbon neutrality claims, many
corporations and asset managers have been inclined to go silent,
that is, to engage in "greenhushing" by not publicly
mentioning any carbon reduction goals. Although greenhushing may
seem the course of least resistance, it is increasingly under fire
by regulators, potentially causing whiplash. Read about sustainability disclosure
regulations.
UK Regulators Publish Consultations on Diversity and Inclusion Measures
By Sara Portillo, Neil Robson
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential Regulation
Authority (PRA) have recently published consultation papers on a
package of measures to promote diversity and inclusion (D&I) in
the UK financial sector aiming to achieve healthier firm cultures,
reduce groupthink, unlock new talent from individuals with
underrepresented characteristics and address consumer needs
(jointly, the "Consultations"). Read about D&I consultations.
SEC Adopts Amendments to 'Names Rule' Impacting Regulated Investment Funds
By Vlad Bulkin, Richard Marshall, Brandon Bucio
On September 20, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC),
adopted amendments (Amendments) to Rule 35d-1 (Names Rule) under the Investment
Company Act of 1940, as amended (Investment Company Act). The Names
Rule generally requires a registered investment company (RIC) or a
business development company (BDC) to invest at least 80 percent of
the value of its assets in investments suggested by the fund's
name. The SEC noted that investors continue to consider
environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors when deciding
where to allocate their capital, leading some funds to exaggerate
their ESG practices or the extent to which their investment
products use ESG factors. Read Katten's advisory.
Johnjerica Hodge Shares Global ESG Regulatory Considerations in M&A With The Texas Lawbook
Partner and ESG Risk and Investigations Co-Chair Johnjerica
Hodge recently served as a panelist for the "WTF Does ESG
Really Mean for M&A?" session during the 19th annual
Mergers and Acquisitions Institute at the University of Texas
School of Law. The panel, featured in an article by The Texas
Lawbook, determined that ESG issues are an increasing
consideration in M&A transactions. Read about ESG regulatory frameworks.
Neil Robson Discusses ESG Benchmarks and Disclosures With Funds Europe and Thomson Reuters
Financial Markets and Funds partner Neil Robson recently spoke with Funds Europe and Thomson Reuters on how regulations coming from the UK's FCA and under the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) present challenges for companies disclosing information related to ESG factors. While the CSRD seeks to assure stakeholders of the authenticity and comprehensiveness of sustainability reports, there are staunch considerations for companies. Read about Neil's comments.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.