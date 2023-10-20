On the first part of our special two-part series of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman is joined by Dr. Shaun Harper. Dr. Harper is a Provost Professor at the University of Southern California's (USC) Rossier School of Education and the USC Marshall School of Business and is the founder and executive director of the USC Race and Equity Center. He is also a Forbes contributor, a sought-after speaker on a range of D&I topics, and serves as a go-to expert for corporations, firms, agencies and educational institutions.
During their conversation, Freeman and Dr. Harper discuss the Supreme Court's recent ruling on affirmative action. Dr. Harper discusses the potential for a decline in college enrollment of students of color, particularly Black students, following the Court's decision. The duo explores the steps that higher education institutions can take to counteract some of the grave predictions discussed.
For more information on Dr. Harper, visit ShaunHarper.com.
