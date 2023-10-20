On the second and final part of our two-part series of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman is once again joined by Dr. Shaun Harper. Dr. Harper is a Provost Professor at the University of Southern California's (USC) Rossier School of Education and the USC Marshall School of Business and is the founder and executive director of the USC Race and Equity Center. He is also a Forbes contributor, a sought-after speaker on a range of D&I topics, and serves as a go-to expert for corporations, firms, agencies and educational institutions.
During the first part of the conversation, Freeman and Dr. Harper discussed the Supreme Court's recent ruling on affirmative action and the impact it could have on colleges. Take a listen to the first episode here. On the second episode, the pair continues the conversation by discussing the impact of the decision on the private sector. The duo explores issues such as the underinvestment in Chief Diversity Officers' roles and the need for proper training and resources. To round out the episode, Dr. Harper provides advice for D&I professionals striving to make meaningful impact within their organizations.
