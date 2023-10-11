Pryor Cashman is proud to announce that it has received Mansfield Rule certification from Diversity Lab, joining firms across the legal profession that are formally dedicated to increasing more diverse representation in firm leadership, advancement, and hiring.
"This is a proud moment for the firm, but also an inevitable one given our longstanding focus on providing support and opportunities for diverse lawyers and staff," said Rachel Shaw, a Pryor Cashman partner and chair of the firm's Diversity Committee. "Achieving Mansfield Certification confirms the positive experience so many of us have had at Pryor Cashman, and underscores our commitment to extending that experience to more people well into the future."
The Mansfield Rule is a structured certification process designed to ensure all talent at participating law firms have a fair and equal opportunity to advance into leadership. Mansfield is focused on broadening the talent pool for consideration, including those attorneys who are historically underrepresented in the legal profession, to facilitate transparent leadership pathways. Pryor Cashman and other Mansfield-certified firms create rigorous data-gathering and reporting structures to provide visibility into hiring and advancement opportunities for diverse candidates, among other key data points.
"This is an important benchmark for our firm, and I am pleased to receive this recognition from Diversity Lab," said Ronald Shechtman, Pryor Cashman's Managing Partner. "We all benefit from having more diverse voices throughout the firm, including its leadership. The diversity of our firm makes us better in terms of how we work together and how we best serve our clients' needs."
Diversity Lab is an incubator for innovative ideas and solutions that boost diversity and inclusion in law. Experimental ideas are created and piloted in collaboration with more than 300 top law firms and legal departments across the country. The organization leverages data, behavioral science, design thinking, and technology to further develop and test the ideas, measure the results, and share the lessons learned.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.