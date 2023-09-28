In this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman talks with Melissa Danielsen and Melanie Fountaine, co-founders of Joshin, a first-of-its-kind inclusive support solution for employers. Joshin utilizes expert-led disability and neurodiverse coaching, training, and personalized navigation to meet each employee's needs, leading to happier and healthier more engaged employees.

During this episode, Melissa and Melanie discuss their own experiences growing up with a sibling who had developmental disabilities and how it inspired them to seek solutions for other families facing similar issues. The enlightening conversation shows how essential the role of empathy, education, and allyship are in creating more inclusive workplaces and communities. Melissa and Melanie provide valuable insights and resources for individuals and organizations looking to improve their inclusion efforts for those with disabilities and who identify as neurodivergent.

