On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman is joined by Carolynn Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer of Fair360, to discuss the mission and history of the company, which has been driving workforce fairness since the '90s. Fair360's mission is to deliver comparative insights that shape the future workforce, focusing on fairness, not just diversity.

Known for its annual survey and top companies rankings, Fair360 is able to leverage its extensive data library to help individual companies develop benchmarks to measure their progress and implement workforce solutions to ensure inclusion is at the center of all activities.

At the end of the episode, Freeman is joined by Shawnna Williams, Diversity & Inclusion Manager at Buchanan for a special segment of DEI Today to discuss the transformation of Barbie and how the blockbuster movie emphasized the importance of inclusivity and representation.

Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, the podcast features meaningful conversations with industry and community leaders working to advance D&I.

