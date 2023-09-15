self

Jas Lee is a shareholder in Wolf Greenfield's Chemical & Materials Technologies practice. She works with clients on IP strategy development and execution. Jas particularly enjoys helping start-up companies identify their most valuable IP and best strategies to protect them. Additionally, Jas serves as chair of Wolf Greenfield's Diversity Committee. And if this isn't all enough, Jas is a competitive tri-athlete.

In this episode of IP Talk with Wolf Greenfield, Jas discusses her work at Wolf Greenfield and her training as a triathlete for Team USA. Here are a few of the highlights:

00:51 - Jas Lee's current responsibilities and focus areas

02:05 - Jas loves working with start-ups

02:39 - Achievements of Wolf Greenfield's diversity committee

03:54 - Getting involved in triathloning

06:38 - Jas was a member of Team USA for the 2023 World Triathlon Sprint & Relay World Championships in Germany

08:37 - Making the transition from weekend triathlete to competing with Team USA

09:36 - The competitions ahead

10:10 - Balancing training and competition schedules with work and family responsibilities

11:11 - How training helps clear the mind

