On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, we're featuring voices from both coasts of the United States Asian American Bar Associations. Lloyd Freeman sits down with colleague Veneeta Jaswal, President, South Asian Bar Association of San Diego, Stephen Kulp, Board of Directors, Asian Pacific American Bar Association of Pennsylvania and Allan C. Zhang, Vice President, Asian Pacific American Lawyers Association of New Jersey.

Together in an illuminating fireside chat, our guests delve into the importance of advocacy for and within the AAPI community, and tangible ways that allies can get involved. The group also explores issues impacting Asian Americans in the workplace and legal community and provides insight into how their respective organizations work to support the advancement of AAPI individuals in the profession.

