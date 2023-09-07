On this captivating episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman sits down with Derick Bowers, the Executive Director of GoodTemps, a unique temporary staffing agency affiliated with Goodwill. In a world where finding not just a job, but a genuinely inclusive workplace is the ultimate aspiration, GoodTemps is helping temporary workers, many of them individuals with disabilities, to find meaningful work each and every day.

In this insightful conversation, Lloyd and Derick explore the challenges of job hunting, the quest for quality employment, and the paramount importance of building an environment where everyone feels a sense of belonging. Derick sheds light on GoodTemps' innovative approach, emphasizing their commitment to providing opportunities through partnerships with city and state agencies across New York and New Jersey. Tune in to be inspired by stories of empowerment and learn how GoodTemps is not only introducing talent into the workforce, but simultaneously dismantling barriers and advocating for inclusive workplaces.

To listen to the podcast, click here.

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, the podcast features meaningful conversations with industry and community leaders working to advance D&I.

