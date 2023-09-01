ESG Practice Co-Chair and Employment Member Jen Rubin and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Narges Kakalia co-authored an article published by Corporate Counsel exploring the ways corporate counsel can focus and influence their companies' DEI efforts.

The authors wrote, "The Supreme Court's affirmative action decisions and the current divisive political landscape have perpetuated skepticism about corporate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion ("DEI") efforts, and undoubtedly have made corporate DEI programming challenging. Corporate counsel should not allow these developments to derail DEI efforts. Instead, corporate counsel should take this opportunity to reinvigorate their companies' commitments to DEI, in order to create workable and legally defensible programs that achieve robust representation and workforce success."

