On this special episode of Dimensions of Diversity, Lloyd Freeman sits down with the remarkable Mary Beth Buchanan, a trailblazer who has shattered glass ceilings across public and private domains. Notably, Mary Beth made history as the youngest and first woman to hold the esteemed title of United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania. Presently, she serves as Vice President on the Cardano Foundation Board of Directors.

During this fireside chat, we explore Mary Beth's illustrious journey, from her career milestones to her pioneering ascent to the GC level. Mary Beth also offers her insights and advice for women and allies in the professional sphere to enrich our dialogue.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, the podcast features meaningful conversations with industry and community leaders working to advance D&I.

