The California legislature meets biennially. Cal. Const. Art. IV, § 3(a). Because this is an odd-numbered year, we are currently in the first year of the session. Thursday, September 14, 2023 will be the last day for each house to pass bills. (J.R. 61(a)(14)). Saturday, October 14, 2023 will be the last day on which Governor Newsom may sign or veto bills passed by the Legislature on or before September 14 and in his possession after September 14. (Art. IV, Sec.10(b)(1)).

Several bills covered by this blog currently appear to be moving towards the Governor's desk. These include:

A word of caution - almost anything can happen in the waning days of a legislative session and it is not unusual for significant amendments, and even wholesale changes, to be made in the eleventh hour.

