The California legislature meets biennially. Cal. Const. Art. IV, § 3(a). Because this is an odd-numbered year, we are currently in the first year of the session. Thursday, September 14, 2023 will be the last day for each house to pass bills. (J.R. 61(a)(14)). Saturday, October 14, 2023 will be the last day on which Governor Newsom may sign or veto bills passed by the Legislature on or before September 14 and in his possession after September 14. (Art. IV, Sec.10(b)(1)).
Several bills covered by this blog currently appear to be moving towards the Governor's desk. These include:
- SB 54 (Skinner) which would require diversity reporting by
certain investment advisers. See Nonsensical Bill Requiring Founding Team Diversity
Reports Advances
.
- SB 253 (Wiener) which would enact the Climate Corporate Data
Accountability Act. This bill is very similar to SB 260 which
failed passage in the prior session. See Legislators Again Kept In Dark About
Constitutional Infirmities Of Climate Corporate Accountability
Act
.
- AB 853 (Maienschein) which would require any person buying any assets of a retail grocer to provide advance notice to the California Attorney General. See California Bill Would Require Notice To The Attorney General 6 Months Before Making Any Purchase From A Grocery Store!
A word of caution - almost anything can happen in the waning days of a legislative session and it is not unusual for significant amendments, and even wholesale changes, to be made in the eleventh hour.
