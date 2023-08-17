Lloyd Freeman delves into a thought-provoking conversation on this week's episode of Dimensions of Diversity, joined by special guest, Candice Iheme, Personal Injury Attorney at The Haddad Law Firm, PC.

As a woman of Nigerian descent, Candice candidly explores the intricate tapestry of beauty and the cultural norms that surround it.

In a society where conflicting beauty standards often challenge one's sense of self, Candice shares her personal journey of discovering and embracing her own unique beauty. Through insightful anecdotes and empowering insights, she sheds light on the impact of these norms on personal identity and the path she's forged to find authenticity.

Tune in as Candice navigates the powerful terrain of resilience against societal pressures and unveils the transformative role of community. Discover how she's cultivated safe spaces within her own circles, empowering herself to feel beautiful, confident, and unapologetically herself each and every day.

Listen to the Podcast

