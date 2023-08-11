This episode of Dimensions of Diversity features Diana Abouali, Director of the Arab American National Museum (AANM), the first and only museum of its kind in the United States devoted to recording the Arab American culture and experience.

Diana also serves on the Executive Team of Access Community, which aims to empower communities to improve their health and their economic, social and cultural well-being. Moderated by Buchanan's Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Lloyd Freeman, this discussion unpacks myths about the community, explores the experience of Arab Americans in the United States, and provides best practices for inclusive practices in the workplace.

