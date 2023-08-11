United States:
Dimensions Of Diversity: Understanding The Arab American Experience: A Conversation With Diana Abouali (Podcast)
11 August 2023
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
This episode of Dimensions of
Diversity features Diana Abouali, Director of the Arab American National Museum (AANM), the first
and only museum of its kind in the United States devoted to
recording the Arab American culture and experience.
Diana also serves on the Executive
Team of Access Community, which aims to empower communities to
improve their health and their economic, social and cultural
well-being. Moderated by Buchanan's Chief Diversity &
Inclusion Officer, Lloyd Freeman, this discussion unpacks myths
about the community, explores the experience of Arab Americans in
the United States, and provides best practices for inclusive
practices in the workplace.
