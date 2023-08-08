Columbus partner-in-charge Janica Pierce Tucker was recently featured in the Columbus Business First article, covering the new members who have joined the Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority. In joining the Board of Directors, Tucker will help maximize the economic impact of the region of Columbus, as the board is responsible for the Greater Columbus Convention Center, the Hilton Columbus Downtown Hotel, Nationwide Arena, and six parking facilities.

To read the full article, visit here. (subscription required)

In addition to representing clients in all aspects of employment and labor law, Tucker serves in several leadership capacities at Taft and in the community, including as a Member of Taft's Executive Committee, Co-Chair of the firm's Diversity & Inclusion Committee, Chair of the Columbus Legal Aid Society Board, and Board Member of Rapid 5.

