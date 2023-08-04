On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman is accompanied by Joe Dougherty, Chairman and CEO at Buchanan and Tithi Patel, a Buchanan Summer Associate and student at Temple Beasley School of Law. Earlier this year, Joe and Tithi kicked off a mentorship partnership, as a result of Buchanan's Leadership Diversity Pledges. Joe discusses his drive to use mentorship to influence leadership diversity beyond the four walls of Buchanan. The duo shares their advice on establishing ground rules and communication methods within a mentoring relationship while also managing both parties' times effectively. Joe details how mentoring has benefited him as a leader, and Tithi shares her perspective on how their partnership has given her a birds-eye view of the legal industry and some of the lessons she has learned from Joe thus far.

