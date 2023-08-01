United States:
Celebrating Disability Pride Month: Adding Disability Inclusion To The Inclusion, Equity & Diversity Conversation (Podcast)
01 August 2023
Littler Mendelson
In celebration of Disability Pride Month, Jennifer Duke, Littler
Learning Group Director and attorney, talks with Anna Curry
Gualano, Littler Principal and co-chair of the firm's
Individuals with Disabilities affinity group, about the importance
of disability inclusion and its impact in the workplace for both
employers and employees.
