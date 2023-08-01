ARTICLE

In celebration of Disability Pride Month, Jennifer Duke, Littler Learning Group Director and attorney, talks with Anna Curry Gualano, Littler Principal and co-chair of the firm's Individuals with Disabilities affinity group, about the importance of disability inclusion and its impact in the workplace for both employers and employees.

