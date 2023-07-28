On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney chats with Erica Sumpter, Program Manager, Enterprise Equitable Health Institute at Highmark Health and Gina Winstead, VP for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility at Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh.

The group examines intersectional identities and unique experiences within the LGBTQ+ community, and demonstrable ways that allies and leadership can advance LGBTQ+ inclusion in the workplace.

