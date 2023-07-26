self

Emily Roxworthy, the dean of the USC School of Dramatic Arts, joins John Iino in an informative discussion focused on driving progress in DEI through storytelling, empathy and interactive theater. Dean Roxworthy shares her personal story of growing up in racially charged Detroit, Michigan, which in part informed her passion for advancing DEI as the associate vice chancellor of Faculty Diversity & Equity at UC San Diego. She also shares the impact of the recent SCOTUS affirmative action cases on the USC School of Dramatic Arts, and how organizations will press forward with their DEI goals.