United States:
Dimensions Of Diversity: Helping Diversify Colleges And Corporate America (Podcast)
13 July 2023
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
In this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman,
Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Buchanan Ingersoll &
Rooney, speaks with David Garza, Executive Director for Leadership
Enterprise for a Diverse America. David explains the
organization and how it helps high school students from
under-resourced backgrounds to be successful in their college
application process and professional careers in the hopes of making
a more diverse corporate America.
Listen to the Podcast
You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on
Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.
Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan
Ingersoll & Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace.
Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer,
the podcast features meaningful conversations with industry and
community leaders working to advance D&I.
