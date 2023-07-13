In this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, speaks with David Garza, Executive Director for Leadership Enterprise for a Diverse America. David explains the organization and how it helps high school students from under-resourced backgrounds to be successful in their college application process and professional careers in the hopes of making a more diverse corporate America.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, the podcast features meaningful conversations with industry and community leaders working to advance D&I.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.