United States:
Advancing LGBTQ+ Inclusion: Exploring Intersectional Identities And Allies In The Workplace (Video)
10 July 2023
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
We recently hosted our Pride Month CLE program, where we were
pleased to feature Erica Sumpter, Program Manager, Enterprise
Equitable Health Institute at Highmark Health and Gina
Winstead, VP for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility at
Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh.
During this fireside chat, we examined intersectional identities
and unique experiences within the LGBTQ+ community, and
demonstrable ways that allies and leadership can advance LGBTQ+
inclusion in the workplace. This discussion was moderated by
Buchanan's Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Lloyd
Freeman.
View the webinar here or below.
