We recently hosted our Pride Month CLE program, where we were pleased to feature Erica Sumpter, Program Manager, Enterprise Equitable Health Institute at Highmark Health and Gina Winstead, VP for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility at Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh. During this fireside chat, we examined intersectional identities and unique experiences within the LGBTQ+ community, and demonstrable ways that allies and leadership can advance LGBTQ+ inclusion in the workplace. This discussion was moderated by Buchanan's Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Lloyd Freeman.

View the webinar here or below.

