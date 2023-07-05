United States:
Our Thoughts On Students For Fair Admissions, Inc. V. President And Fellows Of Harvard College
05 July 2023
Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP
Earlier today, the Supreme Court issued its decisions in
Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of
Harvard and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of
North Carolina. We are currently examining these decisions and we
will be speaking with our counsel about any ramifications this may
have, if any, on our current DEI efforts and practices.
Marshall Gerstein places great value on diversity. We believe
that diversity of race, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual
orientation, and diverse abilities makes for a better work culture,
and an environment that benefits our people and our clients. Our
efforts have allowed us to be one of the first Midsized law firms
to achieve Mansfield Rule Certified Plus recognition, LCLD Top
Performer status and Compass Award winner, and multiple years of
recognition as a Best Law Firm for Women. We are proud of what we
have accomplished, and we are committed to our DEI efforts. We will
continue to pursue our DEI efforts to the fullest extent
permissible under the law. We will also be sure that we comply with
the laws as they evolve.
