Earlier today, the Supreme Court issued its decisions in Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina. We are currently examining these decisions and we will be speaking with our counsel about any ramifications this may have, if any, on our current DEI efforts and practices.

Marshall Gerstein places great value on diversity. We believe that diversity of race, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, and diverse abilities makes for a better work culture, and an environment that benefits our people and our clients. Our efforts have allowed us to be one of the first Midsized law firms to achieve Mansfield Rule Certified Plus recognition, LCLD Top Performer status and Compass Award winner, and multiple years of recognition as a Best Law Firm for Women. We are proud of what we have accomplished, and we are committed to our DEI efforts. We will continue to pursue our DEI efforts to the fullest extent permissible under the law. We will also be sure that we comply with the laws as they evolve.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.