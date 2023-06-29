To commemorate Pride month in June, we hosted a fireside chat to discuss topics including the intersectionality of Black/African American-identifying and LGBTQ+ identities, legislative considerations with respect to allyship, and more!



This event was hosted in person in our Boston office featuring Mr. Kenneth E. Reeves and was jointly co-hosted by the firm's BLAC, Agents of Change, and PRISM affinity groups.

Mr. Kenneth E. Reeves served as the mayor of Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States, from 1992 to 1995 and again from 2006 to 2007. Mr. Reeves is the first openly gay African-American man to have served as mayor of any city in the United States.

Speakers:

Rosa Nuñez, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer (opening remarks)

Benjamin Weissman, Associate, Co-chair of the firm's PRISM Affinity Group

Brittany Saunders, Associate, Co-chair of the firm'sBLAC Affinity Group

