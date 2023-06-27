In this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, speaks with John Samuel, Co-Founder and CEO of Ablr, about how he came to create this organization. John has had an incredible journey and speaks openly about going blind due to a degenerating eye condition called retinitis pigmentosa. John's experiences have led him to be an incredible innovator and advocate. Together, John and Lloyd discuss different ways in which employers can prioritize accessibility in their diversity & inclusion initiatives to ensure all employees feel a sense of belonging in the workplace.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, the podcast features meaningful conversations with industry and community leaders working to advance D&I.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.