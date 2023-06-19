self

The eighth episode in this series focuses on the "Business Implications of the Supreme Court's Ruling on Affirmative Action" with Michael McAfee, President and CEO at PolicyLink, and Jarrid Green, Co-Director, Center for Business and Social Justice, at BSR. The discussion will be led by Mark L. Whitaker, Co-chair of the Intellectual Property Litigation Practice, and Co-chair of the Diversity Strategy Committee, at MoFo.

The discussion will provide insights on the potential impacts on company diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts and social justice initiatives, as the Supreme Court seems poised to strike down affirmative action in two pending college admission cases. Michael and Jarrid will provide background on the two college admission cases and race conscious affirmative action precedent in the university context, including the trend of states seeking and (in some cases) passing laws limiting diversity and bias trainings, the uptick in cases seeking to challenge diversity programs and practical steps companies can take in light of the decision and related trends.

Guest Speakers

Michael McAfee – President and CEO, PolicyLink

Jarrid Green– Co-Director, Center for Business and Social Justice, BSR

Hosted By

Mark L. Whitaker – Co-chair of the Intellectual Property Litigation Practice, and Co-chair of the Diversity Strategy Committee, MoFo

About BSR

BSR" is a sustainable business network and consultancy focused on creating a world in which all people can thrive on a healthy planet. With offices in Asia, Europe, and North America, BSR" provides its 300+ member companies with insight, advice, and collaborative initiatives to help them see a changing world more clearly, create long-term value, and scale impact. For more information about BSR's 30 years of leadership in sustainability, visit BSR's Website.

