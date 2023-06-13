Natalie Kernisant spoke to the American Lawyer about how the likely end of race-conscious affirmative action in college admissions at the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court this summer could present a genuine threat to law firms' diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) efforts, and how diversity leaders can continue innovating to overcome the constriction of diverse talent pipelines.

"I am a child of immigrants who came to this country seeking the opportunities education afforded people in this country, and without a concerted and intentional effort to combat our biases both conscious and unconscious, we won't be able to continue to make strides in this space and toward our collective commitment toward creating a more diverse profession," Natalie said.

She added that the upcoming SCOTUS verdict will have no bearing on Morrison Foerster's commitment to DEIA, nor will it impact the work that is being done to increase diversity at the firm.

"In the end, I do have faith that those organizations that are truly committed to DEIA will become more resourceful and thoughtful about how to create the type of diverse and inclusive communities that reflect the world in which we live, and that foster greater innovation, creativity, employee satisfaction and engagement, and help us produce stronger work product," Natalie said.

Originally published by American Lawyer

