DE&I should intersect with every aspect in business, but it starts with the data. This conversation between Dr. Randal Pinkett delves into the depths of his book, "Data Driven DEI", digs into the significance of data when discussing DE&I in business. DE&I should be equated the same as every other department in business, and we need these metrics to make progress and take accountability.

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.