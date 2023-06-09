In recognition of Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month webinar, Buchanan featured leaders of east and west coast Asian American Bar Associations. Panelists included Buchanan's Veneeta Jaswal, President, South Asian Bar Association of San Diego, Stephen Kulp, Board of Directors, Asian Pacific American Bar Association of Pennsylvania and Allan C. Zhang, Vice President, Asian Pacific American Lawyers Association of New Jersey.

During this fireside chat, we explored the importance of advocacy for and within the AAPI community, and tangible ways that allies can get involved. This informative discussion delved into issues impacting Asian Americans in the workplace and legal community, and provided insight into how these organizations work to support the advancement of AAPI individuals in the profession. The conversation was moderated by Buchanan's Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Lloyd Freeman.

View the webinar here or below.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.