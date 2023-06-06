As May comes to a close, we end our celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with the second of two podcasts that feature the personal stories of some of our 'Ohana group attorneys. Littler attorney Brandon Mita has an inspiring conversation with fellow Littler attorneys Nicole LeFave, James Lee, and Urvi Morolia about leading through community service, non-profits and pro bono organizations that make a difference in their communities.

self

Listen on SoundCloud|All Littler Podcasts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.